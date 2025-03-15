Chandigarh, March 15: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat who also served as a 'nambardar' or village headman responsible for land revenue collection and maintaining land records, officials said. According to police, Jawahar's murder was the fallout of an ongoing land dispute. Surendra Jawahar Shot Dead in Sonipat: Local BJP Leader Murdered Over Property Dispute in Haryana; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

BJP Leader Shot Dead in Haryana

The attacker, identified as Monu, allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gohana) Rishi Kant said three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. "Jawahar had purchased a piece of land from Monu's uncle and aunt. They had a dispute over it that led to the murder," the ACP said.