A horrific road accident was caught on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, where a speeding SUV, reportedly a Mahindra Scorpio, lost control and crashed into a divider under the Akbarpur Police Station limits. The SUV spun violently five to six times on the highway, sending shockwaves among bystanders. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as confirmed by Kanpur Dehat police. The incident could have been far more tragic if any other vehicle had been following closely behind. The video of the accident has since surfaced on social media. Sonbhadra Road Accident: Couple Killed, Their 2 Children Injured in Truck-SUV Collision on Ranchi-Rewa Highway in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

SUV Spins After Divider Crash in UP

Horrific #CarAccident caught on #CCTV:#Speeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV loses control and crashes into the divider on the highway and spun around five to six times, under the #Akbarpur Police Station area in #KanpurDehat district, Uttar Pradesh. No casualties reported, confirmed… pic.twitter.com/taiZyzn6sa — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2025

