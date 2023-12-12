Bengaluru, December 12: An incident of miscreants making a hoax bomb call to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka, came to light on Tuesday here. According to police, the bomb threat call was made to the Raj Bhavan at 11.30 p.m. on Monday. Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rushes to Evacuated School (Watch Video).

The authorities immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation. Later, the police ascertained that it was a hoax bomb call. The call was made to the landline phone of the Raj Bhavan and the accused claimed that a bomb had been planted in the building, police sources said. Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Students, Staff Evacuated After 13 Schools Receive Threatening Emails.

Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in this connection and begun investigation. On December 1, more than 60 schools in Bengaluru had received a threatening email where the miscreants claimed that the bomb would explode in the schools triggering panic among parents and authorities. Police sources confirmed that the threat mail also contained jihadi literature and pledged to wipe out all those who are not Muslims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).