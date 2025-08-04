Hyderabad, August 4: In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of her apartment building in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar on Saturday, August 2. The police found a handwritten suicide note, in which the deceased expressed her desire to “meet God through self-sacrifice.”

According to the Aaj Tak report, the deceased woman was identified as Pooja Jain (43). The incident took place while her husband, Arun Kumar Jain, was away at work. A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which she wrote that she was taking the step to meet God through self-sacrifice. Hyderabad: Dalit Nurse Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Rejects Her Due to Caste and Marries Another Woman in Saroornagar, Case Registered.

Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Self-Sacrifice To Meet God in Hyderabad

Reportedly, the woman had recently become intensely involved in religious practices, meditation, and spiritual study. Neighbours said that she had increasingly withdrawn from everyday life and spoke often about renouncing worldly ties to attain spiritual liberation.

Police have registered a case and are probing all angles surrounding the incident, though no foul play or signs of mental illness have been found so far. The body has been sent for postmortem, and officials are also speaking to the family and acquaintances to better understand the circumstances. Hyderabad Shocker: Upset Over Not Being Taken to Wedding, Teenage Girl Dies by Suicide in Kachiguda; Probe Launched.

Last month, a woman died by suicide in Hyderabad after losing nearly INR 1 lakh in a sophisticated work-from-home scam orchestrated via Telegram. The victim, identified as Ganga Anusha, a resident of Tulasi Nagar, was reportedly lured by the promise of easy income through a fraudulent online job advertisement.

Before her death, she left a note, specifically warning others against falling victim to similar scams on Telegram, describing the platform as a "hub of fraud" and urging caution. The police registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the cyber fraud that ultimately led to Anusha's death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

