The world is full of strange stunts, but this one might be the most bizarre! A YouTuber, trying to get attention for his "money hunt" game, threw INR 20,000 bundles of cash on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and challenged viewers to find it in a viral video. This reckless act didn’t just attract attention but also caught the police's attention. The Ghatkesar police have booked him for putting people’s lives at risk and causing public chaos. This isn’t the first time money has been thrown into the air for a stunt. Back in 2023, a man tossed currency notes from a bridge in Bangalore in a similar way, causing traffic chaos. Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: INR 25,000 Reward Announced by Meerut Cops On the Five Accused.

Youtuber's Money Stunt Triggers Public Outrage

In the viral video posted on Instagram, the man, casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, is seen standing on the ORR holding stacks of cash. He talks to his viewers, then suddenly throws INR 20,000 into a nearby bush, inviting everyone to find it as a challenge. The video shows the location as Exit 9 of the ORR. Many people criticised the YouTuber for risking public safety with such a reckless act. Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Showing Comedian’s Kidnappers Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money in Meerut Goes Viral – WATCH.

Dangerous ‘Money Hunt’ Sparks Safety Concerns

Ghatkesar Police Interference

Soon after, the Ghatkesar police noticed the video and filed a case against the YouTuber. He has been charged under Sections 125 and 292 of the BNS Act, as well as Section 8(b) of the National Highways Act.

