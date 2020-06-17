Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Boycott Chinese Goods Call Given by CAIT After 20 Indian Army Soldiers Were Martyred in Violent India-China Face-Off in Ladakh

News IANS| Jun 17, 2020 09:43 AM IST
Boycott Chinese Goods Call Given by CAIT After 20 Indian Army Soldiers Were Martyred in Violent India-China Face-Off in Ladakh
Supermarket (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, June 17: Condemning Chinas military aggression along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items.

The development comes as the India-China faceoff in Galwan Valley in Ladhak turned violent on Monday, leading to multiple casualties on both sides.

The CAIT said that the objective is to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021.

At present, India imports about Rs 5.25 lakh crore, i.e. $ 70 billion, worth of goods annually from China. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

"In the first phase, CAIT has selected more than 500 broad categories of items which include more than 3,000 items which are made indigenously in India also, but succumbing to the temptation of cheap items, these were being imported from China until now," CAIT said in a statement.

"Manufacturing of these items does not require any sophisticated technology and even if they do, India is well equipped and therefore the goods manufactured in India can be used very easily in place of the Chinese goods which will reduce India's dependence on China for these goods," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

