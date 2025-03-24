Mumbai, March 24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, has yet to announce the official date and time for the Bihar Board Inter (Class 12) and Matric (Class 10) results. However, the Class 12 results are expected to be declared by the end of March. Once released, students can check their scores online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

This year, 12,92,313 students appeared for the BSEB Intermediate exam 2025, conducted at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls, while 6,50,466 were boys. Meanwhile, a fake website recently circulated false information, claiming that the Bihar Board would declare the Inter and Matric results on March 27 and April 5, respectively. Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: BSEB Inter Scores Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How To Download Mark Sheet.

How To Check Scorecard Through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for "Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 Results."

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download or print a copy for future reference. CUET PG Admit Card 2025 Released for March 26 to April 1 Exams, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set the passing criteria for students appearing in the Class 12 board exams. To successfully clear the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject’s theory paper. For subjects with a practical component, candidates must score a minimum of 40 per cent in the practical section to qualify.

