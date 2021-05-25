The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima. Following is the full text of his message -

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Buddha Purnima’, which marks the birthday of Lord Buddha.

Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. The eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha continues to inspire humanity across the globe to strive towards leading a life based on moral values and contentment.

In our country, festivals are a great occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

On this happy occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha.”

