Ballia, November 13: An 87-year-old man died after he was attacked by a bull in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a police official said on Monday.

Sikandarpur police station SHO Dinesh Pathak said Raj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Basti Bujurg village, was lighting a lamp on the occasion of Diwali when he was attacked by the bull. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh Video: Stray Bull Attacks People After Entering Ramlila Fair in Hapur, Woman and Kid Injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as it got the news of the incident, he said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.