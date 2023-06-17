Hyderabad, June 17: A college in Hyderabad denied entry to burqa-clad students and also warned them that they cannot appear for exams until they took it off.

The incident took place at the K.V. Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women on Friday. The students alleged that the management asked them to remove their burqas and when they refused they did not allow them to sit their exams. After 30 minutes, the management allowed them into the examination hall after they removed their burqas. Hijab Ban: After Supreme Court's Split Verdict, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh Says 'Hijab To Remain Prohibited in Schools and Colleges'.

Hyderabad College Denies Entry to Burqa-Clad Students:

#WATCH | Telangana | Girl students who appeared for examination at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad allege that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before sitting for the exam. (16.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/JHzWP1agsR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Reacting to the incident, state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said: "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct... We should wear good clothes..." Hijab Ban in Karnataka Educational Institutes: Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict, Case Now Before Chief Justice of India.

He also said that women should remain covered as much as possible and should not wear short dresses. However, he said, "nowhere it is written that a burqa cannot be worn. We will take action".

