Kasaragod, January 3: At least six people were killed and several other members of a wedding party were injured on Sunday when their bus ploughed into an uninhabited house near here.

Police said the passengers were from Karnataka and were proceeding to panathoor ellukochi when the accident occurred at 11.30 am. According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while climbing down a hill and fell onto a house. Kerala Bus Accident: 6 Dead After Bus Crashes Into House in Kasargod’s Rajapuram; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

"Many people were injured. We are yet to get their details. At least six people lost their lives," a police official said. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals of the district. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.