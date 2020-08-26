New Delhi, August 26: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday announced that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 95 crore in India this year till August 25. The CBDT has issued over Rs 95,853 crore to more than 25.55 lakh taxpayers in India between April 1 to August 25, 2020, a tweet by Income Tax India said. It added saying that the income tax refunds of Rs 29,361 crore have been issued in 23,91,517 cases while corporate tax refunds of Rs 66,493 crore have been issued in 1,63,272 cases.

Earlier this month, the government said it is determined to successfully implement an income tax system that is 'seamless, painless and faceless'. On August 21, the Income Tax department had said it has issued refunds worth Rs 88,652 crore to over 24 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. According to reports, the amount includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 28,180 crore issued to over 23.05 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 60,472 crore to over 1.58 lakh taxpayers during this period. New ITR Filing Criteria Introduced by Narendra Modi Govt From This Year.

