New Delhi, December 10: PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building at 1 PM on Thursday. Under the Central Vista project, new Parliament, Central Secretariat and union ministries’ offices will be built.

The event is expected to be attended by several chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually. The event will begin at 12:55 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 1 pm, officials said, adding that a 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1.30 pm. Central Vista Project: 'No Construction, Demolition Shall Take Place', Says SC, Allows Centre to go Ahead With Foundation Stone Ceremony of New Parliament Building.

Here's how to watch the live streaming of bhumi Pujan at DD News:

The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm. The Central Vista project is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the Centre's Central Vista Project. The top court said that the Centre could not carry out any construction or demolition activities as part of the Central Vista project until it pronounces its judgment on the petitions challenging the project. However, the bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar allowed the union government to go ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony.

