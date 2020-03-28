Centre Launches PM-CARES to Combat Coronavirus Menace, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Contribute Generously

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 28: The Centre on Saturday constituted Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to have a dedicated national fund in combating emergency situations like the outbreak of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi also urged people to contribute generously to the PM-CARES. The fund also accepts micro-donations. The Prime Minister said that it would strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.” PM Modi also tweeted, account number, IFSC, Swift Code of the fund. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 21 in India as 46-Year-Old Woman Dies in Ahmedabad, 4th Fatality in Gujarat Due to COVID-19.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.

People can also donate through debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI, and RTGS/NEFT. PM Modi also said PM-CARES would go a long in creating a healthier India. He tweeted, “People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India.”

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted.

The IAS Association will contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID19. All members of the association will contribute at least a day’s salary also. The IAS association said, “We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win this fight against COVID19.”

India requires ventilators, testing kits, protective kits for doctors to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. Currently, there are 40,000 ventilators inthe country. On Friday, the government asked Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) to make 10,000 ventilators, while Bharat Electricals, a PSU under the defence ministry, will produce another 30,000 ventilators. Meanwhile, in India, confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 873. Twenty-one people also lost their lives.