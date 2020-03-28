Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 21 in India as 46-Year-Old Woman Dies in Ahmedabad, 4th Fatality in Gujarat Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, March 28: A 46-year-old woman died in Ahmedabad on Saturday due to coronavirus. She was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Gujarat’s capital on March 26. According to doctors, she was suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes and was on a ventilator. With this, the number of deaths in the state rose to four. 'Corana Kavach', Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App, Unveiled by IT Ministry to Alert User if He/She Exposed to nCoV.

Two people lost their lives in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat and Bhavnagar. Meanwhile, the death toll in India rose to 21 on Saturday. Till now, 873 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total, 79 patients have recovered so far. 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts.

ANI's Tweet:

Total number of deaths due to COVID19 in #Gujarat rises to 4 with 2 deaths in Ahmedabad, and 1 each in Bhavnagar and Surat https://t.co/lPsNOwdwtI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as 180 positive case have been reported so far. Five people also lost their lives in Maharashtra. Even in Kerala, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 150.

Globally, more than 22,000 deaths have been reported so far. In Italy alone, the deadly virus claimed 9,000 lives. In spain also, close to 5,000 people were reported dead. Meanwhile, the United States has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing Italy and China.