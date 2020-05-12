Chandigarh Biker Spits on Road, Traffic Cop Makes Him Clean it, Watch Video

Chandigarh Man Spits on Road (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Chandigarh, May 12: Since the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, people have been advised to follow some health guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks and avoid spitting on road. In recent, a motorcyclist was caught spitting on road. Taking immediate action, a traffic marshal at a Naka on Dakshin Marg near Tribune Chowk made him clean the road. Coronavirus in India: 28 States, UTs Ban Smokeless Tobacco Products, Spitting in Public Places After COVID-19 Outbreak.

The motorist, who was travelling with a young boy on pillion, was stopped by traffic marshal after he spotted him spitting 100 metres before the checkpoint. The traffic cop stopped the biker and took him to the spot where he spat. BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani Accepts Mistake, Pays Fine of Rs 500 for Spitting in Community Kitchen.

Chandigarh Biker Spits on Road, Traffic Cop Makes Him Clean it:

The cop made him clean the spit with his hand and some grass, while the young boy was seen waiting for the biker. The traffic marshal also poured water on it. Later, the motorist was made to wash his hands.

COVID-19 mainly spreads through respiratory droplets that emerge during coughing or sneezing. Spitting can also spread the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last "Mann Ki Baat" address urged people to not spit in public places.