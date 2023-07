New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries on Sunday, saying their contribution to the freedom struggle will always inspire the people of the country. "Salutations to the great son of the country, Chandrashekhar Azad, on his birth anniversary. The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the people of the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. Morarji Desai Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India’s First Non-Congress Prime Minister.

In another tweet in Hindi, he said, "Salutations to Lokmanya Tilak, the immortal fighter of the country who shook the foundations of foreign rule with the demand of 'purna swaraj', on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggles and dedication in the freedom movement will always inspire the people of the country." PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak

पूर्ण स्वराज की मांग से विदेशी हुकूमत की नींव हिलाने वाले देश के अमर सेनानी लोकमान्य तिलक को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। आजादी के आंदोलन में उनके साहस, संघर्ष और समर्पण की कहानी देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad

देश के महान सपूत चंद्रशेखर आजाद को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए उनके बलिदान की कहानी देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2023

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906, Azad ran a revolutionary network and had pledged to never get caught by the British. He took his own life during an encounter with the police in 1931, staying true to his resolve to remain 'azad' (free). Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.