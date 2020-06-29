Dehradun, June 29: Uttarakhand government will begin 2020 Char Dham Yatra for the residents of the state from July 1, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board said on Monday. The board has also issued a standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple. SOP on Preventive Measures to Contain Spread of COVID-19 At Religious Places.

According to the guidelines issued by the state, e-pass is applicable for residents of state only and is valid only for darshan at the temple during a visit to the shrine. The order added that if a person has symptoms similar to COVID-19, then the pilgrim should avoid visiting the shrine.

Guidelines to Uttarakhand State Pilgrims to Visit Uttarakhand Char Dham:

The validity of yatra e-pass is two days.

Once the pilgrim visits shrine, the e-pass will be null and void.

Yatra e-pass can be obtained at https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in.

During the visit to the shrine, if pilgrim feels any COVID-19 symptoms should immediately inform the administration.

Pilgrims should wash their hands and foot before entering the shrine.

Full Guidelines to Visit Uttarakhand Char Dham:

Meanwhile, at present, till Monday total COVID-19 infection cases in the hill state stood 2,823 out of which 2,018 have recovered from the respiratory infection. Till now, 38 have died due to the disease.

