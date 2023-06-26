Mumbai, June 26: On Sunday afternoon, a 28-year-old housekeeper at The Savera hotel on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai was crushed to death after one of his legs was stuck outside the service lift.

The 9th floor elevator was opened by K Abhishek, a resident of Haider Garden Main Road in Perambur, according to the police, at about 2.30 p.m. Abhishek was caught between the tram and the door when the elevator began to move after pressing the button for the eighth floor. In order to determine exactly what occurred, police are reviewing CCTV camera video. Lucknow Students Stuck in Lift Video: 12 Children Get Trapped in Elevator of Coaching Centre in Hazratganj, Rescued by Fire Department Personnel.

It took three hours for fire and rescue crews to find Abhishek's body. Three persons have been detained by the police in connection with the incident including Kumar, 54, the hotel's operations manager, Gokul, 39, the private company's lift manager, and Vinoth Kumar, 38, the hotel's head engineer.

Royapettah police have opened a case and are conducting an investigation as a result of a complaint made by Abhishek's brother.

Previously this year, a 25-year-old man died after getting trapped between a foot overbridge's lift and the building's walls. The incident took place in Delhi's Malviya Nagar in January 2023.

However, three other trapped individuals were successfully rescued. Three students who were trapped in the lift called the police on SOS. A fire truck, police officers, and representatives from the Public Works Department soon arrived. Greater Noida: Family of Eight Get Trapped In Elevator For Hours in Golf Gardenia Society, Rescued by Fire Brigade and Mechanics (Watch Video).

The gap between the lift's entrance and the wall could be seen in the CCTV footage that surfaced shortly after the incident took place. The male, who the police said was a thief, was discovered caught in that gap, and as a result, the elevator broke down.

