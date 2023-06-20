On Monday evening in Lucknow's Hazratganj, 12 students got stuck in a coaching facility's lift. The age of all the trapped students in the lift is reportedly between 19 and 21. As soon as word of the children stuck in the elevator circulated, police and fire department personnel hurried to the spot. After an hour-long rescue operation, the Fire Department announced that the pupils were saved. A video of the students being rescued after getting trapped inside the lift is currently going viral. Delhi: Four People Stuck in Connaught Place Resto-Bar Lift; Rescued by Fire Brigade in Hour-Long Operation.

Lucknow Students Stuck in Lift Video

