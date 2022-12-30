A man was beaten in Karnataka's Dharwad for allegedly misbehaving with women in an inebriated state. The incident took place on Subhas Road. According to the reports, the drunk was harassing women and asking them for their phone numbers. Some people resisted him. However, when the situation escalated, the mob started thrashing him. The video was recorded by an onlooker on his mobile. In the video, one woman was seen beating the man with slippers. The video has gone viral on social media. Video: Drunk Man Accused of Eve-Teasing Beaten Up by Woman With Slippers in UP’s Jalaun.

Drunk Man Beaten With Slippers:

A man in an inebriated state was misbehaving with women in #Dharward. He was going on asking mobile phone numbers of women. He was beaten with slippers. Incident happened at Subhas road. pic.twitter.com/9WlGplQvjL — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 30, 2022

