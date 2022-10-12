Mumbai, October 12: The Chennai police recently arrested a man for stabbing his wife over uploading videos of social media. According to reports, the 20-year-old accused stabbed his wife for uploading videos with other men on social networking platforms. Police officials said that the accused stabbed his wife a knife.

According to a report in the Times of India, the couple used to fight regularly over his wife Easwari uploading videos. Cops said that the woman used to upload duet videos with other men on social media. Reportedly, the men were all strangers. The accused has been identified as Solomon, a resident of NMK Street at Ayanavaram. Mumbai Shocker: Transgender Attacked With Blade, Forced To Drink Phenyl in Juhu for Refusing To Withdraw Rape Complaint, One Accused Arrested.

Police officials said that the couple married last year. An officer said that both, Solomon and Easwari used to fight everyday as the latter used to upload videos of her performing to songs with stranger men. On Monday night, the accused came home drunk and picked up a fight with his wife. During the fight, Solomon stabbed Easwari with a knife in a fit of rage.

After stabbing his wife, Solomon fled from the spot. Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to Easwari's help and immediately took her to Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for treatment. Acting on the complaint filed, the police arrested Solomon the next day and produced him before a court, which remanded to judicial custody.

