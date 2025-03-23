Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, will clash at the Chepauk Stadium this evening. Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Hardik Pandya had a poor run last campaign where they finished last. The team only managed 8 points from 14 games and there were talks of rift in the squad, which further caused issues. Mahela Jayawardene returns to coach the Mumbai Indians and they will hope for a fresh start. Chennai like Mumbai looked well short of their true potential in 2024 and getting off to a good start is crucial. CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 3.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be part of the squad for Chennai Super Kings and his presence at the pitch will help calm the nerves of the team in pressure situation. Ravichandran Ashwin makes his emotional return to Chennai and he alongside Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin attack. Sam Curran and Shivam Dube add stability to their middle-order while Rituraj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be the pick of the batsmen up top.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the first three games for the Mumbai Indians as he is recovering from an injury at the NCA. Both Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar should feature in the playing eleven while Mujeeb Ur Rahman leads the spin attack. Star hitters like Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya give this side the edge when it comes to batting.

When is CSK vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 is set to be played on Sunday, March 23. The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place at theMA Chidambaram in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. For the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Spin will play a key role in this game and the side batting second will have the advantage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).