In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh, a girl child died of malnutrition in Shivpuri. According to reports, the 15-month-old girl, identified as Divyanshi, who weighed just 3.7 kg, died at the Shivpuri district hospital on Saturday, August 16. Doctors said that the girl's family were repeatedly advised to admit her to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC). The girl's mother alleged that her in-laws prevented the treatment of the child because she was a girl. "Whenever she fell ill, they said let her die, she is just a daughter," the grieving mother said. Madhya Pradesh Horror: 6 Men Attack Shopkeeper With Axe, Guns and Sticks in Shivpuri; Victim Alleges Police Inaction As Video Goes Viral.

15-Month-Old Girl Dies of Malnutrition in Shivpuri

In Madhya Pradesh, 15-month-old Divyanshi, weighing just 3.7 kg, died of malnutrition. But this not the shocking part of story. pic.twitter.com/NkjvjYjns7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 17, 2025

Mother Claims In-Laws Prevented Treatment Because of Child's Gender

मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले में कुपोषण से 15 महीने की बच्ची की मौत हो गई !! फैमिली ने बच्ची का इलाज इसलिए नहीं कराया, क्योंकि वे बेटा चाहते थे। हेल्थ विभाग ने जबरन बच्ची को अस्पताल बुलवाया, लेकिन फैमिली वाले वापस उसको घर ले गए थे। pic.twitter.com/2FSkLE4VIs — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 17, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

