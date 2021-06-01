The Chhattisgarh government has issued lockdown relaxation orders on May 31. The state government has asked collectors and SPs to take note of the following:

1. Those districts with a positivity rate above 5% (mainly Raigarh, Janjgir, Surajpur) shall continue with restrictions on shops, as was instructed in earlier instructions dated May 24.

Lockdown to continue, with further relaxations, as follows:

(a) These districts shall allow smaller relaxations to lockdown, but in any case shops which are allowed to open, must close by 6.00 pm max, till next morning.

2. All other districts with less than 5% positivity rate shall open all shops & establishments, except as below...

(a) Cinema halls & theatres, & swimming pools, water parks, theme parks, group gathering places like Jungle safari, Telibandha lakeside, etc. shall not open.

(b) Chowpatty-type locations shall not open.

(c) All shops & markets shall open in morning at their own scheduled times, but shall close at 6.00 pm max. That is, all shall remain closed from 6.00 pm till next morning.

(d) the exception to (c) above shall be Hotels & Restaurants, & Clubs, Bars, which shall be permitted to open till max. 10.00 pm (Outside dining shall be allowed) - subject to max. 50% of seating capacity of their rooms & dining halls.

3. All govt. offices shall open as per earlier instructions, with full attendance by Class I & II staff, and 50% attendance by lower staff.

4. Sunday shall remain under full lockdown in all districts, till further instructions.

5. In the districts with less than 5% positivity rates, marriages & receptions shall be permitted in hotels & marriage halls, subject to max. 50% of capacity of the hall, and not more than 50 persons max. under any circumstances.

6. In all districts, takeaways & online deliveries & home deliveries shall be encouraged, to reduce the risks of spreading infection.

7. In all districts, Sec. 144 will continue to operate/be in force.

8. Processions, organisations & gatherings of any kind, social, cultural, religious, sports, & political shall continue to be prohibited.

All shops & establishments shall compulsorily observe social/physical distancing, ensure wearing of masks, ensure hand washing, sanitisation, etc. Also, the state government has asked districts to appeal strongly to the public to observe distancing, wear masks, sanitize, etc., take all covid-related precautions, & not to move outside homes unless absolutely necessary.