Procurement of Gaumutra to be commenced
On the auspicious occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will commence the procurement of Gaumutra (cow urine) under Godhan Nyay Yojana from village Karsa in Patan block. Livestock owners in rural areas will now be able to sell cow urine at the rate of Rs 4 per liter. This expansion of Godhan Nyay Yojana would provide a major financial boost to the cow breeders and livestock owners of the state.
Chief Minister will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart
On the occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart. Mr. Baghel will worship Gaumata and also the agricultural equipment and tools, as per the customary rituals. He will cut hay with the machine and feed it to the cows. It is a tradition practice to worship cows on the day of Hareli festival.
New agricultural equipment will be launched
The special attraction of the Kisan Sammelan to be held on the day of Hareli will be the launch of new agricultural equipment. These soon-to-be launched equipment include a drone sprinkler that can spray an appropriate amount of fertilizer and insecticide in a short duration.
Local Games of Chhattisgarh will be an important part of Hareli celebrations
Hareli is not only an agricultural festival but also an occasion of celebrating the local games and rituals of Chhattisgarh. On this day, both children and elderlies take part in the games and festivities. On the occasion, Gedi competition will be organized in village Karsa and the winners will of this competition will be felicitated. Traditional games such as Gedi Race, Bhaura, Pitthul, Kancha, Patang, Goli Chammach, Khokho, Rassa Kheench, Tigga Goti and Gilli Danda will also be organized on this occasion. Gedi competition will also be organized in various schools of the state.
Chief Minister will discuss various farming-related topics with the Farmers
Hareli festival is the opportune time to wish for a good harvest and to plan-prepare for better Kharif crop. At the Kisaan Sammelan to be organized on the occasion, Chief Minister will interact with the farmers, share his own experiences as a farmer and provide information about the government schemes launched in the interest of farmers. Mr. Baghel will also discuss various farming related topics and issues with the farmers on the occasion.
Reason Behind the Procurement of Gaumutra
Chhattisgarh Government is continuously working to promote organic farming in the state. And to promote organic farmic, it is important that the practices of cattle breeding and animal husbandry are made profitable for the farmers. In the same sequence, cow-dung procurement under Godhan Nyay Yojana is being utilized for a large-scale production of organic manure in the state. And now, with the procurement of Gaumutra, farmers and cattle-rearers will have another source of additional income.