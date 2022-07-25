Raipur, July 25: Like every year, the Hareli festival will be celebrated with immense zeal and fervour this year as well. On this auspicious occasion, special festivities will be organized at CM House in the capital city Raipur, wherein a large number of common people will join the Hareli celebration. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will perform the customary ritual and woship the agricultural equipment.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfer Instalments to Beneficiaries of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'. Preparations for this grand celebration of Hareli festival have started in full swing at the Raipur-based residence of Chief Minister. On this occasion, folk dances such as Sua, Karma, Dadriya and Gedi will be presented by Chhattisgarhi folk artists and Hareli songs will be sung as well. It is noteworthy that Hareli festival has been declared a public holiday in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel.

Procurement of Gaumutra to be commenced On the auspicious occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will commence the procurement of Gaumutra (cow urine) under Godhan Nyay Yojana from village Karsa in Patan block. Livestock owners in rural areas will now be able to sell cow urine at the rate of Rs 4 per liter. This expansion of Godhan Nyay Yojana would provide a major financial boost to the cow breeders and livestock owners of the state.

Procurement of Gaumutra along with dung under Godhan Nyay Yojana would further enhance the work of livestock development in the state. Experts believe that farmers can double their income by coupling the agricultural practices with animal husbandry. Kisaan Sammelan will be organized in village Karsa on this occasion, and new agricultural equipment will be launched at this event.

Besides Kisaan Sammelan, an agriculture exhibition will also be held on the occasion. Chief Minister will discuss various farming related topics with the farmers and will also felicitate them for their achievements. It is known that on July 20, 2020, i.e. on the occasion of Hareli festival two years ago, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel had launched nation’s one-of-a-kind Godhan Nyay Yojana in the state. Chief Minister will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart On the occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart. Mr. Baghel will worship Gaumata and also the agricultural equipment and tools, as per the customary rituals. He will cut hay with the machine and feed it to the cows. It is a tradition practice to worship cows on the day of Hareli festival.

It is noteworthy that last year as well, Chief Minister had left his residence in a bullock cart and celebrated the festival of Hareli in a spectacular way. His participation in Hareli festivities played an important role in creating awareness about the folk festivals of Chhattisgarh. New agricultural equipment will be launched The special attraction of the Kisan Sammelan to be held on the day of Hareli will be the launch of new agricultural equipment. These soon-to-be launched equipment include a drone sprinkler that can spray an appropriate amount of fertilizer and insecticide in a short duration.