Rajandgoan, October 27: Four members of the same family were found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. The bodies were recovered on Tuesday. A 35-year-old man was found hanging inside his residence, while the bodies of his two children and his wife were found floating inside a well, which is located on the residential premises at a village in the district. The incident took place at Karamtara village in Lalbagh. Punjab Shocker: Four Booked for Allegedly Killing Man in Tarn Taran.

According to a report, The Times of India, neighbours of the deceased informed the police. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot. They found the man hanging from the ceiling. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Doman Sahu, his 27-year-old wife Vijaya, three-year-old daughter Kavya and two-year-old son Piyush. Neighbours did not hear any screaming from the deceased’s house at night. Karnataka: Wife, Kids Arrested for Murdering Husband Over Love Affair in Shivamogga.

Bodies of Vijaya, Kavya and Piyush, were recovered from the well. Relatives of the deceased were informed by the police. The reason for the deaths are still to be ascertained. Police suspected that Doman might have murdered his family members before committing suicide. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Cops are probing all the angles in the case.

