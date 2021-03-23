Children’s author Mary Jane Huckleberry continues to enthrall young readers with her picture book series, The Adventures of the Prairie-Paxton Family. Huckleberry was inspired to write by her desire to nurture future generations and pass on wholesome life values through her work.

Each of Huckleberry’s four books teaches a key lesson about interacting with others and the world. In The Lesson, children will explore the concepts of honesty and respecting the people around them. Guilty Stomach is about listening and being open to new ideas. Haunted Hole includes themes of respecting personal property. Lastly, Tough Decisions teaches readers about the importance of hard work, selflessness, and responsibility.

Fans of The Berenstain Bears will enjoy Huckleberry’s fun, accessible stories and colorful illustrations. In readings, children connect easily with the characters and themes, leading them to engage by asking follow-up questions. The Adventures of the Prairie-Paxton Family is an enjoyable way to introduce morality and thoughtfulness to elementary-age readers.

In writing The Adventures of the Prairie-Paxton Family, Huckleberry drew upon her own experiences as a mother and grandmother searching for books that emphasized strong morals, hard work, and compassion. Parents, guardians, and anyone with a child in their life will appreciate the educational nature of Huckleberry’s series. By combining instruction with storytelling, Huckleberry offers a clean, informative alternative to just-for-fun reading.

The four books in the The Adventures of the Prairie-Paxton Family series are available for purchase on Xlibris.com or wherever books are sold.

About the author

Mary Jane Huckleberry is an author and a director at a travel company. She is a mother of four with several beautiful grandchildren. She got the idea of writing this series when she was still staying in Colorado, where she had lived for over 20 years. Mary Jane Huckleberry currently lives with her husband Tony in Nebraska.