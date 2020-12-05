New Delhi, December 5: India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will not be participating in Canada-led meeting on the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for December 7, reports said. India has informed Candana about Jaishankar's unavailability citing "scheduling issues". The development comes days after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns over the agitating farmers in India protesting the three farm laws passed recently.

Earlier this week, Justin Trudeau had extended his support to the farmers' protest and said, "I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning, and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's the reality for many of you." His comments drew widespread flak with India summoning Canadian envoy.

According to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs, Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some cabinet ministers and members of parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers "constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs."

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the Indian government warned. "We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism," it added.

