Patna, February 6: Lok Janshakti Party (R) chief Chirag Paswan has said he will organise an unemployment protest march in Patna on February 15. Chirag Paswan held a meeting of party officials and spokespersons and asked them to start preparations for the march to be successful. The protest march will start from JP roundabout to Raj Bhavan in Patna.

The party did not participate actively in the RRB-NTPC massive protest in Bihar which was held by students recently, compared to other opposition parties like the RJD, Congress, the left parties and the Pappu Yadav's JAP. Even Jitan Ram Manjhi led HAM and Mukesh Sahani led VIP participated in the students protest.

Though it was a close door meeting, the party insider said that Chirag Paswan expressed his anger at the party spokespersons and directed them to collect data on policies and initiatives of the Nitish Kumar government on the job front. "Find irregularities, loopholes and point out before media persons," he asked his party leaders. Chirag Paswan asked the officials to communicate with members of the party so that they were available during the protest march on February 15.

While interacting with media persons at Patna airport, Chirag Paswan said: "Due to wrongful policies of Nitish Kumar, unemployment is a biggest issue in Bihar. A large number of youths are unemployed and are migrating to other states for jobs."

"I will lead the protest march in Patna on February 15. If the administration would use force, we are ready to face them," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).