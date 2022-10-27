Chennai, October 27: Puthiya Tamizhagam, a Tamil political party, has called upon the DMK government to constitute an anti-terrorism squad in Coimbatore given the sensitive nature of the town and the recent car blast incident.

Party founder leader and former MLA Krishnaswamy while addressing a press conference in Coimbatore on Thursday said that the DMK government should have joined hands with the Centre and conducted a joint investigation into the Coimbatore car blast which killed a person. Coimbatore Car Blast Case: One More Person Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police; Accused Was Planning Serial Blasts, Finds SIT.

Krishnasamy told mediapersons that the DMK was time and again speaking about the autonomy of the state but has handed over a crucial investigation on a car blast to the National Investigation Agency. The Puthiya Tamizhagam leader called upon the state government to constitute a permanent anti-terrorism squad based out of Coimbatore. Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Tamil Nadu Government Recommends NIA Probe.

The former MLA also called upon the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit the spot to alleviate fear among the masses after the killing of Jameesha Mubin in the car blast.

