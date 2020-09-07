Among the many changes that life during the global pandemic of COVID-19 is bringing is changes to the wedding industry. What is supposed to be a couple’s happiest day of their lives can quickly turn to turmoil due to venues, vendors, caterers and even guests cancelling because of concerns over COVID-19.

Every year, more than two million couples tie the knot in the U.S., meaning that over course of the shutdown and through 2021, close to four million couples will have their wedding plans disrupted on some level.

That’s why American Marriage Ministries is stepping in to help the bride and groom prepare for their big day. They’re doing so by providing a free online service for ordination that helps couples keep their dates and adapt to the new reality.

With the online service, someone close to the bride and groom, like a parent, sibling, cousin, or close family friend can get ordained online and perform the wedding ceremony. No need to worry about outsiders coming in, traveling, or anything else that doesn’t abide to COVID-19 guidelines.

AMM is a certified, non-profit church that offers a transparent and accepting organization for couple and ministers who want to celebrate weddings that reflect their values and beliefs. With more than 750,000 ordained ministers and hundreds more signing up each day, AMM is ensuring that couples are ministers are still able to move forward with their plans, even if they don’t yet know exactly what the future holds when the country is able to re-open.

Lewis King, Executive Director of American Marriage Ministries, says, “Our ministers have played a crucial role in couple’s plans during the shutdown, taking significant risks and working overtime to join couples in marriage.” He adds, “Every day, AMM has ordained hundreds of friends and family members who stepped up to save the day. With a vaccine on the horizon, wedding officiants ordained by AMM will continue to play a crucial role, helping couples create memorable moments despite the obstacles ahead.”

Even when things go back to normal, AMM’s service will still be in demand, because there will be no way to meet the need for ministers for all of the weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19, now, add into the mix the million-plus couples who will pop the question over the next half year, and you’ve got a tsunami of weddings happening in 2021 and possibly beyond.

“At American Marriage Ministries, we empower you to realize your wedding ceremony ambitions by helping you find a wedding officiant that can work with you to create the perfect ceremony. Chances are that you already know someone that is perfect for the role, and with our free online ordination, they can gain the legal title of Minister in a matter of minutes,” said King.

For more information, visit https://theamm.org