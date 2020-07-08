Nagaon, July 8: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Monday booked for violating lockdown norms. According to reports, two separate FIRs were lodged at the Juria Police Station against both the leaders in connection with violation of lockdown norms during the funeral of Maulana Khairul Islam, in Nagaon last week. Assam: Thousands Attend Funeral of Preacher in Nagaon Amid Lockdown, 3 Villages Sealed Over COVID-19 Fears.

The large gathering for funeral came to light after Maulana Khairul 's son, Aminul Islam, shared pictures on a social media platform. Taking cognizance of the event, district administration sealed three villages to contain any spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The police have started an investigation into the case. DC Jadav Saikia told Assam Tribune that action would be initiated following the completion of the entire investigation. Meanwhile, Saikia also issued a notification making a mandatory 14 days self-home quarantine for all those returning to the district from Guwahati.

Case filed against Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi&All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, in connection with violation of lockdown norms during the funeral of Maulana Khairul Islam, in Nagaon last week. They were present at the event: Nagaon SP. #Assam — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed 21,000-mark on Wednesday. Till now, 21,197 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Over 250 people have also succumbed to the deadly virus so far. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 11,200 COVID-19 cases in the state, while 9,745 people have recovered from the disease until now.

