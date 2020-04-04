Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 3,113, Death Count at 75; 212 Recovered

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 4: The total novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 3113 on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. The total COVID-19 positive cases include 2,825 active cases and 212 cured/discharged and one migrated case. At least 324 new infections were reported on April 4, ICMR said. the virus has claimed 75 deaths till Saturday evening. Coronavirus in India: 83% COVID-19 Patients Below 60, Health Ministry Releases Age-Wise Breakup.

Maharashtra has reported the highest cases (over 550) including 24 deaths. Delhi is the second high with more than 460 cases. To contain the virus, India is under 21-day lockdown. Health Ministry Says 30% of Total COVID-19 Cases in India Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Event.

ANI Tweet:

Total number of #COVID19 cases across India rises to 3,113: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) https://t.co/J7naPnaZM9 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is due to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat. Nearly a third of confirmed COVID-19 cases have links Tablighi Jamaat and its religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin. According to the Health Ministry, over 1000 Coronavirus cases are linked to the mosque event.

Cases linked to the Jamaat have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

India is currently under nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed 21-day lockdown to contain the virus outbreak. According to the announcement made by Prime Minister, the lockdown will be removed by April 14.