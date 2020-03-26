Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 649, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 13, Says Health Ministry

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26: The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 649 on Thursday. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases include 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people. In India, 13 deaths have been reported so far, the Health Ministry said. The latest death was reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar died due to COVID-19.

J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said that four contacts of the deceased were also tested positive on Wednesday. This is the first case reported from Jammu and Kashmir. Reports claim that the infected man had travelled to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/mbn3okwvZp — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday, Gujarat confirmed its second coronavirus virus death rising the death toll to 12. The deceased, an 85-year-old woman passed away at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The woman, who was a resident of the city, had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where she is believed to had contracted the virus.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the pandemic. In a televised address on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister said every state, district, and village across India will be under lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus. In his second address to the nation, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of social distancing during the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "If situation not controlled in 21 days, India could go 21 years behind," PM Modi had said.