Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 396, 7 Dead; Country Observes Janata Curfew, Several Cities in Lockdown, Passenger Trains Cancelled Till March 31 in Bid to Contain COVID-19 Spread

New Delhi, March 22: The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday announced Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the country's nodal testing body, 81 new cases were reported today, March 22. The number of fatalities also surged to seven - with three new deaths from Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat each. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Complete Lockdown in 75 Districts Due to COVID-19; Check State-Wise Full List.

With the positive cases steadily increasing, over 70 districts across several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, have announced complete shutdown. All Passenger trains and metro services have also been suspended till March 31. The essential services would, however, remain open. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Janata Curfew' is Beginning of Long Battle Against Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

Many states have also closed inter-city and inter-state buses to contain the spread of COVID-19. Goa, one of the major tourist attractions in India, has closed down its borders to tourist vehicles.

On Sunday, the nation successfully observed "Janata Curfew" by staying in their homes after a clarion call given by PM Narendra Modi. The entire country also showed gratitude to those providing essential services during the virus outbreak by clapping and clanging utensils at 5 PM today.

States like Goa, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the maximum number of Covid-19 cases are reported, have extended "Janata Curfew". The metro services in all major cities have been closed till March 31.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has declared a total lockdown of the national capital till March 31. In Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi will be under shut down.