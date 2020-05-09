Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Rise to 12,864, Death Toll Jumps to 489; Containment Zones in Maximum City Increase to 2,646

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 9: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai rose to 12,864 on Saturday. The death due to COVID-19 jumped to 489. Containment zones in the maximum city also increased to 2,646. On Friday, Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that Mumbai would see a sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the next 15 to 20 days. Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Police: 250 Cops Test Positive for COVID-19, Says Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

In Dharavi, Asia’s biggest slum, 883 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Meanwhile, 27 people also lost their lives in this slum area. Newly appointed commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal also visited Dharavi on Saturday to take stock of the situation. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Number of #COVID19 containment zones increases to 2646 in Mumbai, Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 12864 cases of #COVID19 and 489 deaths have been reported in Mumbai so far, according to Maharashtra Health Department. — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, 18 new cases were detected in Dadar, including eight cases in Kasarwadi. Till now over 100 cases have been reported in this area of Mumbai. In Mahim also the COVID-19 crossed 100. Five more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus on Saturday in Mahim. Maharashtra Police Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare Has Died in Nashik After Contracting Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. In the past 24 hours, 1,165 patients were tested positive for COVID-19. The state also reported 48 deaths in the last one day. Till now, 20,228 people have contracted coronavirus in Maharashtra. The death toll also crossed 750 in the state. In India also, the COVID-19tally inched closer to 60,000-mark. The country 3,320 new COVID-19 cases, bring the total number to 59,662 on Saturday. Coronavirus also claimed 1,981 lives in the country.