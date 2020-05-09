With 57 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, Rajasthan's tally has reached 3,636 on Saturday. Ivanka Trump's personal assistant also tested positive for coronavirus, a source familiar told CNN on Friday night. The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 59,662 and death toll 1,981 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday morning. Pakistan has extended the suspension of domestic flights till Sunday (May 10), as the government is nearing towards easing the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported. Under Vande Bharat Mission, four flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today — Dhaka to Delhi (arrival at 1500 hrs), Kuwait to Hyderabad (arrival at 1830 hrs), Muscat to Cochin (arrival at 2050 hrs), Sharjah to Lucknow (arrival at 2050 hrs), Kuwait to Cochin (arrival at 2115 hrs), Kaula Lampur to Trichy (arrival at 2140 hrs), London to Mumbai (arrival at 0130 hrs of 10th May) & Doha to Cochin (arrival at 0140 hrs of 10th May).

New Delhi, May 9: The number of coronavirus cases globally has crossed four million-mark, with the death toll surging to 276,216. Over one million people have also recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world so far. In France, the death toll increased to 26,230 after 243 fatalities due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Italy posted a decrease in COVID-19 intensive care cases and hospitalizations as the death toll pushed past the 30,000-mark. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak in this live tracker.

The United Kingdom reported 626 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 31,241. Turkey confirmed 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, bring the total number to 135,569, while Iran's total number of infections increased to 104,691. Japan saw an increase of 87 cases remaining below 100 for a sixth straight day and dropping well below the April 17 peak of 201 cases.

India on Friday recorded a surge in the number of positive cases taking its tally to 56,342. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that as many as 190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic if crucial containment measures fail.