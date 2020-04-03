Coronavirus Cases Surge to 2,547 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 478 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; Death Toll Rises to 62

New Delhi, April 3: India on Friday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, as 478 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,547. Out of the total cases, 162 people have been discharges so far. Sixty-two deaths were also reported in the country. Currently, there are 2,322 active cases in India. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as over 300 people have been contracted the deadly virus until now. A total of 335 positive cases were reported from the state, while 16 people also lost their lives. Over 100 people were tested positive in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. On Wednesday, the first coronavirus patient from Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, died. Following which panic gripped the area. Till now, three positive cases have been detected from Dharavi until now. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:
Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|132
|1
|1
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|16
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|29
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Delhi
|219
|8
|4
|9
|Goa
|6
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|95
|10
|8
|11
|Haryana
|49
|24
|0
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|75
|3
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|124
|10
|3
|16
|Kerala
|286
|27
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|3
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|104
|0
|6
|19
|Maharashtra
|335
|42
|16
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|5
|0
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|48
|1
|5
|25
|Rajasthan
|167
|3
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|309
|6
|1
|27
|Telengana
|158
|1
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|10
|2
|0
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|172
|14
|2
|29
|West Bengal
|63
|3
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases
|2547
|163
|62
Kerala is the second worst-affected state of the country. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 286 in this southern state of the country. Two deaths were also reported in Kerala. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown in the country. India will remain under complete shutdown till April 14.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases crossed one million on Friday. Over 55,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The most of the deaths were reported from Italy, where over 13,000 deaths were reported. Meanwhile, the maximum number of cases were reported in the United States.