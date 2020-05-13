Coronavirus Count in Mumbai's Dharavi Crosses 1,000-Mark After 66 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Asia's Largest Slum

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 13: The number of coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi crossed 1,000-mark on Wednesday after 66 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Asia’s largest slum. Till now, 1,028 have contracted coronavirus in Dharavi. More than 30 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in this area. The first COVID-19 case was reported here on April 2. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

Meanwhile, in coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed 14,000-mark on Tuesday, The deadly virus also claimed more than 550 lives in the capital city of Maharashtra. The mortality rate in Mumbai is 3.71 percent, which slightly on a higher side as compared to national death rate due to coronavirus. In Mumbai, close to 3,400 people have been discharged till date. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

BMC's Statemnet:

The situation in suburb areas of Mumbai is also a matter of concern for the authorities. In Maharashtra, 24,427 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll in the state rose to 921 on May 12. A total of 5,125 COVID-19 patients have recovered in this western state of India so far. According to reports, Maharashtra has reported over 1,000 cases over the last week.

On Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 74,281. The country reported 3,525 new novel coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases, 47,480 are active cases, while 24,385 individuals have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll has jumped to 2,415.