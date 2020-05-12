Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 24,000-Mark as 1,026 People Test Positive For COVID-19 Today, Death Toll Jumps to 921; Mumbai Remains Worst-Hit

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 12: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 24,000-mark after 1,026 people contracted the deadly virus on Tuesday. Till now, 24,427 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. In the past 24 hours, 53 deaths have also been reported in Maharashtra. The death toll in the state rose to 921 on May 12. A total of 5,125 COVID-19 patients have recovered in this western state of India so far. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

In Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai alone, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 14,000. In the maximum city, 426 new positive cases and 28 deaths were reported on Tuesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 14,781 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far, while 556 people have also lost their lives. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 24427. Today, newly 1026 patients have been identified as positive for Covid. Also newly 339 patients have been cured, totally 5125 Covid19 patients have been cured and discharged from the respective hospitals. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 12, 2020

In Mumbai, 3,313 people have been discharged till date. On Tuesday, 46 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. One death was also reported form this area. According to reports, more than 30 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Dharavi. All the local trains services have remained suspended since March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission in India. The fourth phase of lockdown will begin from May 18. While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules.”

Meanwhile, India reported 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths in the last 24 hours. Till now, 70,756 people have diagnosed with coronavirus. The death toll also increased to 2,293 in the country.