Coronavirus Death Toll in Gujarat Rises to 8 as Elderly Man Dies Due to COVID-19

Gujarat, April 3: An elderly man died due to coronavirus in the state and with this, the death toll in the state increased to eight. Over the last few days, the state has also seen a spurt in cases, and they have now risen to 95. The news of this fatality comes a day after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient, who had travelled to Sri Lanka, died on Thursday morning. He was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country have increased to 2,301 in India. Out of which, 156 people have been cured and discharged, 56 deaths have been reported and 1 person has migrated. The numbers rose sharply after there was an increase in positive cases among the people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event at the end of February and early March. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered.

Elderly man dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat; toll rises to eight: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2020

On Wednesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state-eight from Ahmedabad, two from Porbandar and Surat each, and one from Panchmahal district. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am on Friday through a video message where he urged people to come together and fight the deadly virus. He requested everyone to switch off their home lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5 and instead light candles, flash mobile lights to show their solidarity with each other and drive the darkness of coronavirus away.