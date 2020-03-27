Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 18 After 65-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Travelling From Delhi, Dies in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, March 27: The death toll due to coronavirus in India increased to 18 on Friday after a 65-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus passes away in Karnataka. According to a tweet by ANI, the man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, passed away in Tumakuru. Reports inform that the man had travelled to Delhi by train on March 5 and returned on March 11. Dr K Rakesh Kumar, Dy Commissioner Office, Tumakuru in Karnataka said that all the passengers who travelled with him on the train are being traced.

This is the third death reported in Karnataka. The state recorded its second death on Thursday after an elderly woman died and her COVID-19 test result was confirmed positive. The 70-year-old woman, who hailed from the Chikkaballapura district, had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. Karnataka's first COVID-19 death, a 76-year-old Kalaburagi man, was also India's first such death.

Here's the tweet:

A 65 year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus passes away in Tumakuru. He had travelled to Delhi by train on Mar 5th&returned on Mar 11.All passengers who travelled with him on the train are being traced:Dr K Rakesh Kumar, Dy Commissioner Office,Tumakuru, Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724 in India on Friday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 661, while 45 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. To contain the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days which will go on till April 14.