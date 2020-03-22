Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 6 as 38-Year-Old Man With Travel History of Qatar Dies in Patna

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, March 22: The death toll in India due to coronavirus increased to six on Sunday after a 38-year-old man died in Bihar's Patna. The man was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he died this morning. His samples later tested positive for coronavirus. The deceased travelled to Qatar recently. Bihar has so far reported only two cases of coronavirus, including the man who died. The second patient is currently undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College & Hospital (NMCH). Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Earlier today, the fifth death due to coronavirus was reported from Maharashtra's Mumbai where a 63-year-old man died. The deceased had been admitted to the private hospital on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. Late on Saturday, he developed severe breathing problems and succumbed around 11 pm. The state has seen two coronavirus deaths so far. On March 17, a 63-year-old man with a history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus. Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Deserted, Shop Shuttered as Millions Stay Indoors.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 324, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, while 23 are cured/discharged cases. Maharashtra has recorded two deaths, while Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka and Delhi reported one each. As cases continue to rise, millions on Sunday observed self-imposed "janata curfew" recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several areas across the country wore a deserted look as people did not step out of their houses and kept shops shut to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.