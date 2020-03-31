Coronavirus Death Toll Increases to 41 in India As 68-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Kerala, Dies

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kerala, March 31: A 68-year-old man who was tested positive for Coronavirus passed away early morning today, thus taking the death toll in the country to 41. According to an ANI tweet, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram said that the deceased suffered kidney failure.

On Monday, six people who had attended Tablighi Jammat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month died due to coronavirus. The deceased attended the religious gathering which took place in the Nizamuddin from March 13-15. Telangana Chief Minister’s Office also released an official statement regarding the death of six people. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1251 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 227 New Cases in 24 Hours.

Check ANI tweet:

A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure: Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram #Kerala — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

There was a huge spike in the number of infected cases on Monday, According to government numbers, until now, 1,251 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. On Monday, 227 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. It was the highest number of cases reported in a single in India so far.