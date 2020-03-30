Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1251 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 227 New Cases in 24 Hours

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: India witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases on Monday. Till now, 1,251 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. It is the past 24 hours, 227 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported. It is the highest number of cases reported in a single in India so far. Currently, there are 1,116 active cases in the country. Thirty-four deaths were also reported in the country due to COVID-19, while 101 patients were discharged. Baldev Singh, Who Died Due to COVID-19 in Punjab, Met Hundreds; District Admin Locks Down Village.

Kerala is the worst-hit state in the country, where 202 confirmed cases were reported. One person also lost his life due to the deadly virus. In Maharashtra also, the number rose close to 200. In this western state of the country, 198 people were tested positive for COVID-19, while 10 deaths were also reported in the country. Check Latest Updates on Coronavirus in India And World.

Here is The Statewise list of COVID-19 Cases in The Country:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 23 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 3 Bihar 15 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 6 Delhi 87 6 2 7 Goa 5 0 0 8 Gujarat 69 1 6 9 Haryana 36 18 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 48 2 2 12 Karnataka 83 5 3 13 Kerala 202 19 1 14 Ladakh 13 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3 16 Maharashtra 198 25 8 17 Manipur 1 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 21 Punjab 38 1 1 22 Rajasthan 59 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 67 4 1 24 Telengana 71 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 82 11 0 27 West Bengal 22 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1251 102 3

To spread the outbreak of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a countrywide lockdown. India will remain under complete shutdown for 21 days. Rail and buses service will suspended in the country till April 21. However, the government assured that there would be no shortage of essential commodities during the lockdown.

The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has now spread across over 160 countries. Globally, the death toll crossed 30,000. Italy is the worst-affected country, where over 10,000 people died due to coronavirus. The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. Over 1.5 lakh people have been infected from coronavirus so far.