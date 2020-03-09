Coronavirus: IAF's C-17 Globemaster Transport Aircraft to leave For Iran Today to Bring Back Stranded Indians

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 9: The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft will leave from India Monday at 8 pm to bring back Indians citizens stuck in Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar interacted with parents of students stuck in Iran's capital city Tehran and assured their early return to India. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

The IAF has a fleet of 11 C-17 Globemaster IIIs, a military transport aircraft. The aircraft is also used by US forces for transportation of troops and equipment. 237 deaths have been reported in Iran due to COVID-19 amid 7,161 confirmed cases. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Govt sources: Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to leave for Iran today to bring back Indians citizens stuck there amid #CoronavirusOutbreak. pic.twitter.com/oC9xm9tOgq — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Around 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, where several coronavirus cases has been witnessed in the last few days. Three days ago, swab samples of 300 Indians were brought from Iran to India.

The Union Health Ministry was earlier considering setting up a laboratory in Tehran to test Indians living in the country for new novel Coronavirus. However, the proposal was shelved due to logistical issues.