Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 47 Quarantined So Far Including 2-Year-Old Toddler

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, March 6: Rajasthan remains one of the most affected state with 16 new patients quarantined, including a two-year-old who came from Dubai. Taking the total quarantines to 47.

Two UK nationals have been quarantined in Jodhpur's MDH Hospital. Their samples have been taken as they travelled from Jaipur to Jodhpur. A German woman, four Italian tourists, one each from Japan and Hong Kong are already in isolation in SMS Hospital. Coronavirus to Impact Indian Economy Due to Global Linkage: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

A two year old who returned from Dubai is the youngest among all to be quarantined in a Bikaner Hospital. He came with her mother and was suffering from cough and cold and fever. Over 300 foreign tourists came to Bikaner on Thursday.

CMHO Bikaner B.L. Meena said: "We have screened all 339 foreign tourists on Thursday and they all have tested negative," he added. As of Thursday apart for the new quarantines, all 247 people who came in contact with the Italian couple who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative, confirmed health officials here late in the day.

Health officials said that 53 new passengers came to the state on Thursday out of which 16 have been quarantined. On Wednesday, 18 new passengers were quarantined, while 13 on Tuesday.

The condition of the Italian man who was declared COVID positive has improved while his wife also a positive case, remained stable, said officials adding that fresh samples of 111 people were collected on Thursday.

Of these 111, a total of 67 tested negative while 44 samples are awaited, confirmed health officials here late on Thursday. Coronavirus in Delhi: One More Positive Case of COVID-19 Reported From Uttam Nagar, Total Cases in India Rise to 31.

Following the COVID outbreak, the much talked about India Gem and Jewellery Show in Jaipur which was to be held on April has been rescheduled to July. The show had confirmed 600 registrations from 56 countries.

Earlier, World Wilderness Conference scheduled to be held here in March was also been cancelled.