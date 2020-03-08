Coronavirus: Italian Travelers' Bus Disinfected by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Chhawla Camp

Italian Travelers' Bus Disinfected by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Chhawla Camp. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 8: The bus in which the Italian passengers had travelled to Rajasthan and Agra was disinfected by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the Chhawla camp here on Sunday.

Earlier, 14 Italians and 1 Indian (driver) form the same group had tested positive for the virus. As of now, at least 39 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in India. This includes a sizable number of Italian nationals. Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Second Patient Tests Positive With COVID-19, Total Cases in India Rise to 40.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered that all DTC and cluster buses, Metros and hospitals be disinfected on a daily basis. The disease has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally.