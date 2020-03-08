Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Second Patient Tests Positive With COVID-19, Total Cases in India Rise to 40

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS) Representational Image

Chennai, March 8: After one more positive case of coronavirus was reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the total number of infected people in India rose to 40. According to a tweet by ANI, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that a person has been identified positive with COVID-19 and is under surveillance at a hospital. The official further added that the contact history of the infected patient is being traced. "We are tracing contact history. Further, we are screening every person coming from outside", she added. The Health Secretary stated that the southern state is fully prepared and the state has procedures to contain this disease. "We have 1086 patients under home surveillance", she added.

On Saturday, the state health minister C Vijayabaskar had said that the first person to be infected with the deadly virus in Tamil Nadu had visited Oman. Of the 40 infected people, 14 are Italian tourists who have quarantined at an ITBP’s facility in Chhawla in Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that three positive cases and 1 suspected case of corona virus have been reported in the national capital. "The 1st patient came in contact with 105 people, the 2nd patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined, their samples taken", Kejriwal said.